Ousted juvenile justice center director says firing was personal, blames supervisor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dedria Black remembers the message well.

The day before she left California to take on the job as the next executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center in Hinds County, she received an anonymous text telling her it wasn’t too late to back out.

“‘Don’t take the job, they’re going to ruin your life,’” Black said, recalling the text. “‘They’ll get rid of [you] in six months... They’ll smear your name. They do this to Black women all the time.’”

“It was just a really nasty kind of text message.”

On Tuesday, after just four months in the role, Black was fired as Henley-Young’s executive director.

She was replaced by interim director Eddie Burnside.

Black alleges the firing was personal, in part, because she wouldn’t bow to the county’s longest-tenured supervisor, Robert Graham.

“Oh, you have to stroke his ego. You have to do this... You’ve got to make him feel this way,” she said. “And frankly, I’m not his wife, that’s not my job.”

Supervisor Robert Graham speaks at a previous press conference. (WLBT)

Black recalled a meeting with the supervisor, where she said he raised several concerns, including her “aggressiveness” in hiring employees.

“Let me quote this because I want to get it exactly right. ‘I’m really concerned with your aggressiveness at hiring. I don’t understand what the rush is.’ My response to him was, ‘I am 40 percent staffed right now. We are out of compliance.’ His response to me was, ‘What does that matter? Y’all have been out of compliance all this time?’”

When Black left, she said Henley-Young had just 20 active guards, less than half of the 48 the center is budgeted for.

She claims efforts to increase numbers were thwarted.

“There were a few officers... that I wanted to bring back on, and I was told, ‘they didn’t quit right. If you don’t give a two-week notice you’re not eligible for rehire,’” she said, referring to the county’s personnel director, Bridget Smith. “So, she wouldn’t let me bring them back on.”

“However, I got a phone call this morning that she reached out to an employee that quit who gave us a 48-hour notice and [she’s] bringing them back on with a raise,” she said. “It’s all in who you know, and what they want.”

Smith could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Jones, meanwhile, said Black was doing an excellent job, telling WLBT that no escapes, riots, or other incidents were reported during her tenure.

“She was changing policies. She put in metal detectors to decrease any possible staff involvement in bringing in contraband,” he said. “Everything was working.”

In June, months before Black came on board, three teens escaped from the center after overpowering a guard and taking his or her keys.

Black said she evaluated all of the incidents that occurred there and put a risk management plan in place to deter those issues, including implementing a new rule prohibiting guards from carrying keys in certain areas.

“We can’t mitigate 100 percent of the things that happen because stuff is going to happen,” she said. “But we can make a facility that’s humane and safe.”

As for the raises, Black said she attempted to put a request on the board of supervisors’ agenda on at least two occasions, and both times, Graham took it off.

“I guess there was some tension between Kenny Wayne [Jones] and the board, specifically, Graham, and they were a little... pissed because they did not go through the board to hire me,” she said. “Kenny Wayne did not hire me. I was hired through a panel. He wasn’t a part of it at all.”

Black says Jones signed off on her hire, but only after she was interviewed and selected by a four-member panel that included the county’s director of administration and finance, its facilities manager, and its Youth Court judge.

Former County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones. (WLBT)

“I had a four-panel interview, and Kenny Wayne wasn’t a part of it. I never met Kenny Wayne until I came here for the visit,” she said.

Jones’ last day was on December 31. Lure Berry was appointed interim county administrator on Jan 2.

Black says Berry dismissed her and several other employees brought on under Jones shortly after taking on the position.

She says as department head, Graham couldn’t fire her directly and directed Berry to do it on his behalf.

“My direct boss... who he brought in, they terminated... The media specialist down here, well, they didn’t terminate him, they demoted him... ‘We’re going to send you down to Henley-Young as a youth care professional,’” she said. “And then it was me and my executive assistant...”

“You know, I feel bad because I couldn’t protect her.”

Berry, who initially referred personnel questions to Smith, said in a statement that department heads serve at the will and pleasure of the administrator and that because it was a personnel matter, “no further discussion can be made.”

Graham, who was appointed board president at Tuesday’s meeting, could not be reached for comment despite repeated requests.

As for Black, she’s not worried about herself, but about the dozens of children housed at the youth detention center.

“There’s this power struggle in Hinds County, and in power struggles, there are no winners. They’re just battles and casualties,” she said. “Henley-Young staff are the casualties. And those kids are the casualties.”

