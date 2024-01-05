Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly poisoning her neighbor’s pets.

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Crimes Unit arrested and charged 51-year-old Tamesha Knighten with three counts of felony animal cruelty and one count depositing poison in a public area.

Investigators identified Knighten as a licensed practical nurse working for United Health Care at Wellmed in Lakeland. They say she purposely poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua, killing all three pets and the eight puppies in the dog’s womb.

The investigation began in August when the couple’s two cats, Luna and Pancake, died within hours of each other. Both exhibited symptoms that included choking, difficulty breathing, foaming from the mouth and significant pain.

Approximately four hours later, the couple could not find their pregnant Chihuahua named Daisy. They began looking around the house for her and later found Daisy deceased, along with her puppies that were still in her womb.

Knighten was booked into the Polk County Jail. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

During the investigation, the victims told detectives that Knighten had repeatedly threatened to poison their dogs and cats if the pets came into her yard.

On the day the pets died, they allegedly noticed Knighten pacing in her yard along their shared fence line.

Knighten also allegedly yelled at the victims’ children that day while they were outside playing. The victims asked her not to yell at their kids.

The couple told investigators Knighten was outside when they noticed their cat acting strangely in the yard and foaming at the mouth. Knighten apparently said the cat must be choking on a frog.

Knighten told detectives during an interview that she placed ant bait outside on the ground around her air conditioning unit because ants were getting into it.

When they looked in the victims’ yard, they found a white plastic foam bowl on the ground containing a white meaty substance mixed with a dark-colored material. Knighten claimed to not own any white foam bowls, but detectives found a package of them in her pantry, at which point she said, “Oh, I guess I do have them.”

Knighten also had canned chicken in her pantry after denying that she had any.

Detectives noted there were video cameras in Knighten’s yard. They asked to see the video from that day, which showed her wearing a blue glove and holding a white foam bowl containing the substance.

In the video she’s also seen talking to a relative and pointing at the neighbor’s yard.

Knighten told investigators that she didn’t know what was in the bowl or why she was holding it. She also said she was picking up papers in her yard when asked why she was wearing the glove, but there were no papers to be found when detectives looked in her trash can.

When investigators asked what the mixture in the bowl was, Knighten said it was her “special seasoning” that she put outside to “feed animals in the area.”

Samples from the bowl of chicken and Knighten’s “special seasoning,” the pets’ tissues taken during their necropsies and the ant bait were sent to the University of Florida and analyzed by the school’s veterinary pathology department, as well as to labs at Texas A&M University and Michigan State University.

The chemical analysis confirmed that the pets had ingested phorate, a pesticide found in insecticides. It matched the sample from the laced-canned chicken in the bowl.

Doctors said phorate would have caused the animals to suffer.

The ant bait was not present in any of the animals.

“This suspect, despite all evidence to the contrary, repeatedly denied killing her neighbor’s pets, even telling our detectives that she’s a nurse and had too much to lose,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Well guess what? These people lost their beloved pets in a most horrific way and she lost her freedom by going to jail. It takes a cold-hearted person to poison and kill two cats and a pregnant dog. It’s hard to imagine how a person in the medical field could do such a thing.”

