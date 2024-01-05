Promote Your Business
Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed after his car crashed and caught on fire outside the Standard Life Building, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:09 a.m. Friday in downtown Jackson at the corner of Pearl and Roach Streets.

An eyewitness tells WLBT the man was in the vehicle while it was burning.

WLBT is working to find out the identity of the victim and confirm how the crash happened.

