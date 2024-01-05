Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed after his car crashed and caught on fire outside the Standard Life Building, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:09 a.m. Friday in downtown Jackson at the corner of Pearl and Roach Streets.

An eyewitness tells WLBT the man was in the vehicle while it was burning.

WLBT is working to find out the identity of the victim and confirm how the crash happened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.