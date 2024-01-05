Louisiana teenager killed in fire at Mississippi deer camp

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old boy was killed Friday morning in a fire at a deer camp in Jefferson County.

Sheriff James Bailey said the 911 call came in before 5 a.m. off Noble Swamp Road in Rodney.

When investigators arrived, they discovered that the teenager was still inside the burning mobile home.

Of the injured, one person was rushed to a Fayette hospital while four other people were transported to a Natchez hospital with burns and bad lacerations.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the young man that lost his life,” Bailey said. “And we are hoping for a speedy recovery for those burned.”

The group was visiting from Monroe, Louisiana.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.