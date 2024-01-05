Promote Your Business
Louisiana teenager killed in fire at Mississippi deer camp

WFD rules apartment fire smoking-related
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old boy was killed Friday morning in a fire at a deer camp in Jefferson County.

Sheriff James Bailey said the 911 call came in before 5 a.m. off Noble Swamp Road in Rodney.

When investigators arrived, they discovered that the teenager was still inside the burning mobile home.

Of the injured, one person was rushed to a Fayette hospital while four other people were transported to a Natchez hospital with burns and bad lacerations.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the young man that lost his life,” Bailey said. “And we are hoping for a speedy recovery for those burned.”

The group was visiting from Monroe, Louisiana.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

