Learning about SR1 Highschool Programs
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - SR1 has free programs for students. The high school student robotics team brought their robot to Studio 3 and explained how they made it and demonstrated how it works.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.