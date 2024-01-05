Ken Evans Jr. having career year for his hometown team, Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball has put the nation on notice during the opening half of the 2023-24 season, led by one of the capital city’s very own.

Redshirt junior guard Ken Evans Jr. has up’d his game on the court this season, spearheading JSU to victories over Power Five opponent Missouri and Sun Belt foe Arkansas State... all on the road.

Those two wins, overseen by second-year head coach and NBA Champion Mo Williams, headline a deceiving 4-9 record for the Tigers approaching SWAC play; its best record entering conference play since the 2016-2017 season.

Evans’ incredible season hasn’t had the makeup as one might think. Shockingly, the Forest Hill High grad is putting up career-best numbers all without offseason training.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I didn’t have an offseason because I had an ankle injury,” Evans told WLBT. “I just watched a lot of film, so I got a lot better in that aspect. Once I got back, I locked in because I knew I didn’t have a lot of time to get prepared for the first game. So, every day I was back... I didn’t take a day off.”

JSU men’s basketball’s star shooting guard Ken Evans Jr. (a Jackson native) is having a career year on the court for the Tigers this season, averaging 18.5 ppg! #THEEiLove 🔵🐅



The guard has seen a big increase in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, points per game, and minutes this year. That impressive feat equates to 18.5 points (over 7 points more than last season), 42% shooting from the floor, and an incredible 49% shooting from behind the arc.

Evans also dropped a new career-high in points, recording 33, in a game against Loyola-Marymount. He tallied 32 points in the win against Arkansas State just two weeks later.

It’s an impressive improvement that can certainly be credited to Coach Williams, who had a long and successful season in the NBA. Coach Williams said it was all about getting Evans’ mindset right and reaching the consistency levels Tiger Nation has seen thus far this season.

“For him, his mindset is the most important thing,” Williams said. “Stay composed, get to his spots, and make the right plays... he has all those attributes and showed it last year... he was just up and down consistency-wise. A year more of majority and a year more of being in my system, knowing what’s expected of him... I think he’s really turned the corner.”

Evans and the men’s basketball squad’s mission to win the SWAC starts with a home-opening matchup against rival Alcorn State Saturday afternoon, a team JSU’s star man has enjoyed success against in the past.

He recorded his previous career-high in points with 26 during the 2021-2022 season.

The tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. The game will be streamed on HBCUgo.

