JXN Water announces new address for mailing payments

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water has a new post office box for mailing payments.

On Friday, the utility announced that new address is P.O. Box 22667, Jackson, MS 39225.

“If you’re using the bill pay option through your bank and haven’t made this change, please update to the newest address as soon as possible to stay current,” JXN Water said in a social media post.

JXN Water is expected to begin shutoffs for nonpayment this month. Disconnect notices have already been sent out to some customers.

For more information, call JXN Water’s call center at (601) 500-5200.

