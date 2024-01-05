Promote Your Business
Jackson man facing 20 years in prison for conspiring to commit wire fraud on Facebook Marketplace

Jerrick Floyd
Jerrick Floyd(U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Mississippi)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud through Facebook Marketplace.

A press release says that 24-year-old Jerrick Floyd is facing 20 years in prison.

Court records show that Floyd conspired with others to organize a scheme to defraud individuals selling vehicles on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim would receive a fake cashier’s check or wire transfer to their bank, and Floyd would arrange for an accomplice to pick up the vehicle before the victim discovered they had been deceived.

He will be sentenced on April 3, 2023.

