Hinds Co. DA wants bonds revoked for alleged parade day shooter, co-defendant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of an alleged parade day shooter and is citing a private investigator’s report to back up that request.

This week, the DA’s Office filed motions to revoke the bond of Jordan Kyle Cummins, who is being charged in connection with two shooting deaths near the 2023 Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

That same report is being used by the DA in another motion to revoke the bond of Jenny Lukens. She is being charged with hindering the prosecution in the Cummins case.

In both matters, investigators say the two spent several days together before Christmas, violating terms of their bond agreements.

“The defendant is in willful and obstinate violation of the terms of his bond release,” Assistant DA Gwen Agho wrote, in reference to Cummins. “He has knowingly, willfully, and continuously associated himself with defendant Jenny Lukens, and violated his curfew, despite this court’s order.”

Cummins was indicted last year on two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Joshua Spann and Auden Simpkins.

He was later indicted on another charge for possession of contraband in a corrections facility after he allegedly made a social media video from inside the Raymond Detention Center.

Lukens, meanwhile, was indicted for hindering prosecution in the Cummins shooting case.

She was granted a $70,000 bond, and ordered to submit to a 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. curfew, wear an ankle monitoring device, and have no contact with Cummins.

Cummins was initially denied bond. But in July, Circuit Judge Faye Peterson granted the defendant a $250,000 bond, under the conditions that he submit to a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and have no contact with the victims’ families or co-defendant.

However, Agho says a private investigator’s report shows both of them violated those terms multiple times between December 19 and December 23.

“Over the five-day period in which the defendant was observed, he spent significant portions of every night at... the home of Jenny Lukens, while Lukens was also present,” the ADA wrote.

In some cases, Cummins was seen leaving her house to go to work, only to return there that night. Investigators also arrived at the house some mornings to find his truck parked there.

The report was compiled by Shadow Solutions, a private investigations firm brought on by one of the victims’ family members. It is included in the DA’s filings.

The state is asking that both individuals be detained without further bail pending their respective trials.

