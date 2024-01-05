Fundraising effort to start this year for new Ridgeland Performing Arts Center

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Fundraising efforts will likely get underway this year for a new performing arts center (PAC) in Ridgeland.

The city has plans to construct the 60,000-square-foot facility across from the new Ridgeland City Hall on West School Street.

It will include a 1,000 to 1,200-seat auditorium, a black box theater, meeting space, a multipurpose room, and administrative offices, according to Mayor Gene McGee.

“This opportunity to build a PAC will inspire innovative new art-making, enable unprecedented artistic collaboration, and serve as a host for world-class performance and community events,” he said in a statement.

Designs were drawn up by Dean Architecture. The project is expected to cost around $40 million, but city officials won’t know until the facility is bid out.

A date for the capital campaign has not been set. Even so, some donations are already coming in.

In December, the city received a $5,000 check from the H.F. McCarty Jr., Family Foundation to help fund its construction.

The idea for the facility came out of the 2008 Ridgeland-Area Master Plan, or RAMP, which looked at the long-term needs of the city.

The plan called for the creation of a “city center focus area,” complete with a new city hall. That facility opened in early 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.