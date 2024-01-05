Promote Your Business
Fundraising effort to start this year for new Ridgeland Performing Arts Center

Artist's rendering of proposed Ridgeland PAC. Plans were drawn up by Dean Architecture.
Artist's rendering of proposed Ridgeland PAC. Plans were drawn up by Dean Architecture.(City of Ridgeland)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Fundraising efforts will likely get underway this year for a new performing arts center (PAC) in Ridgeland.

The city has plans to construct the 60,000-square-foot facility across from the new Ridgeland City Hall on West School Street.

It will include a 1,000 to 1,200-seat auditorium, a black box theater, meeting space, a multipurpose room, and administrative offices, according to Mayor Gene McGee.

“This opportunity to build a PAC will inspire innovative new art-making, enable unprecedented artistic collaboration, and serve as a host for world-class performance and community events,” he said in a statement.

Designs were drawn up by Dean Architecture. The project is expected to cost around $40 million, but city officials won’t know until the facility is bid out.

A date for the capital campaign has not been set. Even so, some donations are already coming in.

In December, the city received a $5,000 check from the H.F. McCarty Jr., Family Foundation to help fund its construction.

The idea for the facility came out of the 2008 Ridgeland-Area Master Plan, or RAMP, which looked at the long-term needs of the city.

The plan called for the creation of a “city center focus area,” complete with a new city hall. That facility opened in early 2021.

