Promote Your Business
Careers

Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recently unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and his accusers suggest a connection with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email dated in 2011, a woman said Clinton allegedly pressured Vanity Fair magazine to not write about Epstein and sex trafficking.

The statement came from a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided the abuse and she was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Vanity Fair editor at the time, Graydon Carter, said in a statement to CNN that the interaction between the former president and Vanity Fair “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesman said they had no comment and that it’s been nearly 20 years since Clinton had any contact with Epstein.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect led law enforcement on a chase that ended with the suspect’s death near Highway 15...
George Co. deputy, suspect dead after vehicle chase across 3 counties
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Love, Daddy
Love, Daddy
Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson
Man killed after car crashes, catches fire in downtown Jackson
Employees named in WLBT investigation into timesheet discrepancies resign from Rankin County...
Employees named in WLBT investigation into timesheet discrepancies resign from Rankin County tax assessor’s office

Latest News

NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot
FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
A new lawsuit said Amelie Paredes Sotelo choked on a Candy Land Gummy Dot and now has...
‘Vibrant’ toddler left quadriplegic after choking on piece of candy, lawsuit says
Artist's rendering of proposed Ridgeland PAC. Plans were drawn up by Dean Architecture.
Fundraising effort to start this year for new Ridgeland Performing Arts Center