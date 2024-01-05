First Alert Forecast:

Promote Your Business
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain will continue overnight tonight and taper off eventually before sunrise.  Plenty of clouds will hang around Saturday as they thin out.  Sunday looks to be the best day of this weekend with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Upwards of an inch of rain is possible overnight with no severe weather.   A better chance for rain moves in Monday and severe weather is also a possibility Monday night into Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear to be widespread at this point. Monday does look rainy and windy on it’s own and one or two inches of rainfall is possible into the overnight hours.  Winds could gust to 40mph Monday night and Tuesday, regardless of any thunderstorm activity.  The threat of severe weather looks highest south of the metro for now Monday night, which includes damaging wind, tornadoes and hail. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:10pm.

