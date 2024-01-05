First Alert Forecast: rainy periods expected this afternoon and evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Keep your rain gear close by today! Numerous to widespread scattered showers will track eastward across the region today in association with an area of low-pressure. Rainfall totals could be as high as 1-1.5″ by the end of the day. Otherwise, afternoon highs will reach the 50s in most spots. Rain chances will gradually taper off overnight as showers exit the area. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower 40s under a cloudy sky.

THIS WEEKEND: Today’s soggy weather will give way to a dry and quiet weekend ahead. Clouds are forecast to hang around for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. We will trend slightly warmer on Sunday to the middle/upper 50s as brighter skies return to end off the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weather will quickly turn active again by early next week from our next weather maker. An area of low-pressure will send in a cold front to the region on Monday into Monday night. Scattered downpours and windy conditions are likely during this time in addition to an isolated severe risk, mainly south of I-20. Most of the rain and possible storms should exit on Tuesday, but winds will stay pretty elevated. Gusts during the day could be as high as +40 MPH, which could cause travel issues. Quieter and cooler conditions will emerge by mid-week in the wake of the front.

