Employees named in WLBT investigation into timesheet discrepancies resign from Rankin County tax assessor’s office

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a year-long 3 On Your Side’s investigation into two Rankin County employees for their ability to be two places at once comes another revelation: Pat Sullivan and Dean Scott are no longer employed by the county.

Newly-elected Rankin County Tax Assessor Staci McNinch confirmed the two resigned from the county effective Dec. 31.

Scott remains employed as police chief for the city of Pearl.

“We’ve had employees from this office that have retired or resigned. And, you know, we are not looking back, I’m not looking back, I wasn’t a part of any of those decisions. I wasn’t a part of the previous administration’s decisions. And we’re just looking forward,” McNinch said.

Sullivan had already announced he was retiring as Richland’s mayor earlier this year, telling the Rankin County News the stress of the job led to his decision, though that choice came in the midst of our investigation into his work habits.

McNinch said a second tax assessor’s office that had operated at Richland City Hall has also officially closed, but she didn’t make that decision.

“As of December 31st, Pat Sullivan retired from the county, and also, as I understand from mayor,” McNinch said. “[His retirement] closed that office down there. And just due to space constraints, we saw it better to open a Flowood office.”

WLBT asked whether the Richland satellite office’s closure was a reflection on whether work was actually being done out of that office.

“I can’t speak to that. I have no knowledge of any of that,” McNinch said.

Last month, our investigation found Sullivan took more than two thousand hours of leave time over what county records show he earned over five years, getting more than $85,000 from taxpayers.

WLBT also uncovered records that showed Sullivan and Scott claimed to work shifts for the county while at conferences on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Keycard logs showed Scott spent time at the Pearl Police Department 23 times around the same time he worked for the county over four years.

Scott claimed to investigate homestead fraud, but when WLBT requested all homestead fraud cases investigated during his time there, they sent us 42 cases over a seven-year period.

On Tuesday, Pearl’s board of aldermen went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter within the city’s police department.

It’s not known if that involved Chief Scott, but aldermen took no action on the issue.

WLBT asked McNinch about the findings from that December investigation into Sullivan and Scott, and whether state investigators had reached out to her.

She said they hadn’t, but also admitted she wouldn’t disclose if they had.

McNinch, who replaces longtime assessor John Sullivan, did not want to share her opinion on our findings, either.

“I really did try to remove myself from that situation that did not involve me, and that was the way that I knew I was going to come in with a clear head, a clear vision, and, and a clean slate,” McNinch said. “If someone were to come and request some information, then you know, I believe that I would, I would have to give it to them. I would be willing to give it to them to you because the citizens of Rankin County ... deserve to know what’s going on and how their tax dollars are being spent at all levels.”

Rankin County Board Attorney Craig Slay has declined to comment on whether they’re investigating any findings from our investigation.

The State Auditor’s office typically looks into matters like this when someone files a complaint.

3 On Your Side asked McNinch if she would do that.

She said no, because she didn’t personally witness anything that took place during the reign of her predecessor, John Sullivan.

Nonetheless, WLBT has learned the auditor’s office is aware of allegations involving Scott and Sullivan, triggered from our December investigation.

