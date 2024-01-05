Promote Your Business
AG’s Fentanyl Strike Force nets 13 felony, 12 misdemeanor charges

(Public Domain Pictures)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch says a recent operation netted 13 felony and 12 misdemeanor charges.

A multi-agency effort led by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office was conducted in Leake and Neshoba Counties on December 14.

It was not clear how many arrests were made. Charges include possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute for fentanyl, morphine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and other substances.

Fitch thanked the efforts of the Fentanyl Strike Force and the partnership of other agencies to make the operation possible.

“Fighting the fentanyl epidemic cannot be done without cooperation and coordination,” she said. “I am grateful for the partnership of these agencies who lent their time, talent, and resources to making Mississippi a safer place for everyone.”

Agencies involved in the effort include the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol Beverage Control, Walnut Grove Police Department, Leake County Sheriff’s Office, and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

