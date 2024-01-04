With water shut-offs looming, JXN Water urges customers to get current now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with JXN Water say now is the time to get caught up on your bill, with cutoffs for nonpayment set to begin in the coming weeks.

Ameerah Palacios, spokeswoman for JXN Water, said a specific date for shutoffs to begin has not been set, although it could be as early as next week.

The utility is already sending out disconnect notices to customers, with the first customers facing cut-offs being those who are 90 days past due, are currently receiving accurate statements, and have new meters in the ground.

Palacios said a lot of people have asked when the disconnects would begin, but said nailing down an exact time is “not the easiest question to answer.”

“But what I can tell you is that once a customer is more than a month behind, they will receive a disconnect notice telling them they are late, [and] that they are subject to a turn-off.”

JXN Water Manager Ted Henifin announced last year that shut-offs for nonpayment would likely begin in January.

Since then, the utility has been working to educate the public on how the process would work and how people could avoid being a part of it.

“The first thing they could do is call JXN Water and get on a payment plan,” Palacios said. “What that does is help the customer spread out that balance over multiple months... Once a customer is three months behind, it’s challenging to catch up.”

Click here to see JXN Water payment options.

JXN Water also is boosting staffing to not only do the disconnects but also restore services as quickly as possible once bills are paid.

The goal is to have water back on within 48 hours of a customer reaching out to the utility, making a payment, or setting up a payment plan.

“That whole process is very important to the team at JXN Water,” she said. “It’s very uncomfortable and very traumatic to have your water turned off. We’re taking extra special care that we have not only a great process in place, but the staffing to make restoration a process... that is respectful and full of the dignity that people deserve.”

Customers can pay their bills online, over the phone, or in person at one of JXN Water’s payment kiosks.

For customers who can’t pay, JXN Water also has established a Water Customer Assistance Fund with the Community Foundation for Mississippi.

JXN Water is also asking individuals with “ghost accounts” to set up service agreements before their water is disconnected.

Ghost accounts are those where individuals receive water but have no corresponding account on file.

Henifin previously estimated that as many as 7,000 properties fell into that category.

Unlike customers who have existing accounts, JXN Water says ghost accounts would have to wait until a service agreement is set up before water is restored.

“If you currently are receiving water and don’t have an accurate service agreement, you are subject to disconnection without any notice,” she said. “They can go on the JXN Water website and apply for service at any time.”

You can call JXN Water’s 24-hour call center at (601) 500-5200.

