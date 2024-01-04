Promote Your Business
US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

