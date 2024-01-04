St. Joseph Catholic School senior to attend U.S. Military Academy at West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - St. Joseph Catholic School senior Jameson Clancy has been appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as a member of the Class of 2028.

Clancy, the son of Stephen and Dawn Clancy of Brandon, is expected to graduate from St. Joseph Catholic School in May along with other members of the senior class.

Clancy, 17, has attended St. Joe since the seventh grade.

“Going to a service academy was always a dream of mine,” Clancy said. “They produced so many great leaders and just multiple CEOs of companies today. To be a part of that history and to make a future for myself and America is great.”

St. Joseph Catholic School, founded in 1870 by the Sisters of Mercy, offers seventh- through 12th-grade students of all faith backgrounds a college prep curriculum grounded in the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Dr. Dena Kinsey, principal of St. Joe, said she is proud to see one of her students achieve such an important honor.

“Jameson is a stand-out student who has excelled in everything he has done,” Kinsey said. “I am so proud of him and the hard work he has done to make it to this point in his academic career. We wish him well the rest of this year and at West Point.”

While at St. Joe, Clancy has been a member of the Bruin band, the swim team, the cross country team, and the Astronomy Club. Clancy said he plans to major in chemical engineering.

“I was happy I got to achieve (something) that I’ve been working on for months,” he said. “To be able to complete everything – the physical requirements, the medical requirements, and then talking to state congressmen – I was just ecstatic. I’m just happy for this new chapter in my life.”

