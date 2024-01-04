Rain and Storms Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freezing temps are back to get us out the door this morning!

Starting off in the upper 20s today with highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon. A pleasant and sunny day ahead with calm winds. Overnight tonight we will likely see freezing temps again, so be prepared for a little more frost to start your Friday.

Late Friday morning another rain maker is headed our way. Clouds will be increasing through the morning hours with rain chances following suit and peaking in the early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible along with gusty winds. This clears out before we head out the door Saturday morning, leaving us with a pleasant and dry weekend!

Monday will bring more storm chances to the area. We are bringing you the first alert on a system that could bring some significant impacts, especially in southern MS. A few strong to severe storms are possible as a front moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Behind the system itself we will see gusty winds into Tuesday afternoon that will also bring impacts to both central and south MS. The good news is all of this rain on the way should deliver totals of up to 3 inches across the area!

