Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Quinshon Judkins reportedly entering transfer portal

The sophomore rushed for more than 2,700 yards and and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins runs upfield for a first down against Mississippi...
Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins runs upfield for a first down against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quinshon Judkins reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple outlets.

Judkins, a sophomore running back from Pike Road, AL, rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss, including setting the school single-season rushing record his freshman year with 1,567 yards.

Judkins will enter the portal with two years of eligibility left.

The Rebels will be on the search for a new weapon to be alongside quarterback Jaxson Dart in the backfield. Many other offensive weapons, including Tre Harris, Dayton Wade, and Caden Prieskorn have announced they are returning to Oxford next year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Mississippi State Capitol
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
Four killed in Mississippi hunting accidents in 2023
Four killed in Mississippi hunting accidents in 2023
Edward Bush
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother

Latest News

Jeff Lebby, 39, rings the traditional cowbell given him by Mississippi State University...
Highly coveted 4-star wide receiver commits to Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State football
(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Will Hall, Southern Miss football add two more assistant coaches to 2024 staff
Highly coveted 4-star wide receiver commits to Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State football
Mississippi State football commit Jimothy Lewis Jr. (R) practices with Montra Edwards
Madison native, Mississippi State commit preparing to play in All-American Game