Multiple bomb threats received statewide at Mississippi government buildings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple government buildings had to be evacuated Thursday after bomb threats were called in.
The Mississippi State Capitol has been cleared, but several courts, including the Mississippi Supreme Court, have yet to resume business as usual.
The news comes a day after the Mississippi State Capitol received a bomb threat.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the Hinds County Circuit Court which includes the district attorney’s office and the circuit clerk’s office had to be evacuated.
As a precaution, the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Accessor, and Tax Collector’s officer were also evacuated, but DPS posted a message online that shows the threats are not limited to Jackson.
Wednesday, bomb threats were reported in Capitol buildings across nine other states.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.