Multiple bomb threats received statewide at Mississippi government buildings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple government buildings had to be evacuated Thursday after bomb threats were called in.

The Mississippi State Capitol has been cleared, but several courts, including the Mississippi Supreme Court, have yet to resume business as usual.

The news comes a day after the Mississippi State Capitol received a bomb threat.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the Hinds County Circuit Court which includes the district attorney’s office and the circuit clerk’s office had to be evacuated.

Hinds County Circuit Court building, to include the District Attorney’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office on Pascagoula St. is being evacuated due to a bomb threat. All entities will be interrupted until further notice.

9:42AM — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) January 4, 2024

As a precaution, the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Accessor, and Tax Collector’s officer were also evacuated, but DPS posted a message online that shows the threats are not limited to Jackson.

Multiple threats have been received across the state.



Precautionary measures are being taken at all locations.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local Crime Stoppers, police or sheriff's department, or the FBI. pic.twitter.com/aRXOK7X1MC — MS DPS (@MissDPS) January 4, 2024

Wednesday, bomb threats were reported in Capitol buildings across nine other states.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.