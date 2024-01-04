Promote Your Business
Multiple bomb threats received statewide at Mississippi government buildings

A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple government buildings had to be evacuated Thursday after bomb threats were called in.

The Mississippi State Capitol has been cleared, but several courts, including the Mississippi Supreme Court, have yet to resume business as usual.

The news comes a day after the Mississippi State Capitol received a bomb threat.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the Hinds County Circuit Court which includes the district attorney’s office and the circuit clerk’s office had to be evacuated.

As a precaution, the Hinds County Chancery Court, Hinds County Tax Accessor, and Tax Collector’s officer were also evacuated, but DPS posted a message online that shows the threats are not limited to Jackson.

Wednesday, bomb threats were reported in Capitol buildings across nine other states.

