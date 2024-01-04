Love, Daddy

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault and pedophilia.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WLBT) - For Amber Wilson and Elizabeth Shaw, time is now separated between life before and after the letter; the letter written by their father inside a Mississippi prison detailing his sexual fantasies about them.

With his release date soon approaching, and with the sisters fearing for their safety, the following weeks and months after receiving this letter were spent trying to put a pause on his release.

They find themselves now with few options.

Amber and Elizabeth currently reside in Pensacola, Florida. Both wear glasses, both have brown hair. Both have the same tattoo on their left arm: an infinity sign with their names and, in the middle, the word “sister” written in red ink.

Elizabeth, 31, is two years older than Amber. She is an elementary school teacher who speaks in a soft voice. Amber is a social worker, her personality more spunky.

The sisters were children, 2 and 4, when they were involved in a car accident. Their mother, who was behind the wheel, was killed in that crash. The two girls were left to be raised by their father, Joey Wilson, near West Point, Mississippi.

Amber and Elizabeth were young children when their mother was killed in an automobile accident, leaving their father to raise them. (Elizabeth Shaw)

The girls describe their father as intimidating; a broad man standing at 6′4″ who often experienced wild mood swings. But he was also a man who, when sober, “did everything he could to be what he thought was a good father,” Elizabeth said.

Things like buying toys and four-wheelers and a pontoon boat. But so many of their memories of their father have been tainted.

“My thing is, like, I have these memories that in the moment felt good, because they weren’t as harmful as the other things,” Amber says at one point as we sat inside a coffee shop just outside of Pensacola. Elizabeth was also there, as a well as a friend, Nicole.

These childhood memories of their father are so tainted because, his daughters say, he is a sexual predator. Elizabeth and Amber say they are two of their father’s victims.

Both women gave WLBT News permission to name them as sexual assault survivors.

However, they did not want this article to be about what they endured as children, but, instead, what they are currently enduring.

While in 5th grade, Elizabeth told her teacher what she and her sister were experiencing at the hands of her father. A caseworker got involved. Wilson would be arrested soon after. Within a day he had posted bail and was a free man for the next year until he was formally sentenced in 2004 on one count of sexual battery.

One count because he was charged with his crimes against only Amber.

Joey Wilson was sentenced to 20 years on one count of sexual battery. His tentative release date is July 8, 2024. (MDOC)

After his arrest, Elizabeth and Amber, now 8 and 10, were given over to Wilson’s mother, who, the sisters say, knew of the abuse her son had been inflicting upon them. Elizabeth and Amber, however, do not hold resentment toward their grandmother.

Wilson, the sisters said, once pointed a gun to their heads, telling them that if they spoke of their abuse, he would kill them. Their grandmother was afraid of what her son might do if she went to authorities.

Immediately upon going to prison, Wilson began sending letters to his girls. Their grandmother, along with Amber and Elizabeth, would also visit him once or twice a year.

During this time, the girls said they were still “trauma bonded” to their dad.

“We were distraught that we couldn’t see him, which is why we kept seeing him...” Elizabeth said. “My granny thought that that would help us. Because we missed him. Because we, at that point in our life, loved him. He was our only parent. And so we would write letters back to him.”

The girls continued visiting their father into their teenage years, but the visits were less frequent. By Elizabeth’s senior year, the girls stopped seeing him all together.

However, Amber said that as recently as 2018, she had plans to allow her father to live with her in Florida when he was released from prison. After all this time, she says she was still of the opinion that her father’s crimes had been situational. He was an alcoholic, and he was depressed. She and Elizabeth were victims of circumstance.

And, as a social worker, she believed she understood her father’s crimes. Not that she excused them, but she could explain them.

Although Elizabeth did not want her father to live with her, she says she had some comfort knowing that Wilson would have a place to sleep and someone to look after him if her sister were to take him in.

They also note that, at this point, his release date of July 2024 seemed so far away. All of these idea were just that: ideas.

But then around 2019, there was a pronounced shift in their father’s behavior.

“That’s when he started sending more letters and telling us what he did to little girls, or teenage girls, when he was a 20-something year old man,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth began to believe that her father was a true pedophile. Amber says she wanted to think that he was simply delusional. She realizes now that she was in denial.

Then came the letter.

The letter, sent from Wilson, contains a series of entries - five in total - written over the course of several days, from June 6th to June 14th of 2023. He notes the time he had written each entry and the temperature it was outside on that given day.

The entries begin with Wilson writing sexual fantasies involving his daughters.

In one entry, Wilson writes to Elizabeth and Amber, “Can’t wait to see us in a pool, ocean or shower if ya’ll want to wash me off when we get to a place to do so. Hell, I know it will feel good to me for both of you to wash my head, neck [and] back or my whole body if you both will do so.”

“I’ll wash you both any and all places you ask me to,” he continues.

In the next entry, he asks his daughters to please write him back. “Do ya’ll enjoy my fantasy letters or not?” he says. Then he graphically details an alleged sexually encounter he had with a 13-year-old girl.

Throughout the letter, he repeatedly says that these sexual encounters with children could be memories or dreams or simply his imagination.

An example: I dreamt about [redacted] last night, which could be a memory of what we nearly did or may have done, but I don’t think we did but both of us have to have wanted to do so. I do believe she wanted us to have sex ever since she was 8 years old and we sat in her kiddy [sic] pool in our underwear...

In the last entry, he says to his daughters, “Both of you seen me naked... more than you ever should have... so 4give [sic] and excuse me for being a red blooded male.”

The letter ends with this.

“Girls! I love you! I miss you! Write me! Send pictures! Send money! Come visit! Come give me a massage all over my old aching body. You can do that if you will or want to do so in 387 days. Love, daddy.”

The letter sent by Joey Wilson contains both sexual fantasies about his two daughters and alleged sexual encounters with children. (Elizabeth Shaw)

The sisters’ friend Nicole was the first one to read the letter. It was lying unopened on Elizabeth’s kitchen island because the sisters had stopped reading the writings from their father. Elizabeth gave Nicole permission to open it.

This is bad, Nicole told the sisters after reading it, adding that it contained “pedophile stuff.”

Before this letter, Amber says she wasn’t worried for her safety upon her father’s release from prison. She was more so worried about what his release would do to her mental health. Now things had changed. He was obviously very sick.

For Elizabeth, the fear was for her son. About her father getting out of prison and tracking them down. About a community or church, blind to their father’s history, welcoming him in with open arms.

The sisters needed help.

The first thing they did was post a snippet of the letter to Facebook in the hopes of soliciting some legal advice.

Then, the sisters say, the letter found its way to the District Attorney’s Office of the Sixteenth Circuit Court of Mississippi. This office encompasses Clay County, where Wilson’s crimes had originally occurred. In July, a Zoom call took place between the sisters, Steven Woodruff, an investigator at the district attorney’s office, and Michael Crawford, the chief of investigation at the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The sisters did not wish to disclose what was said during that meeting, but did say they were optimistic when it was over.

However, their hopes have since waned.

That meeting took place in July. In October, Amber send an email to Tina Rogers, the victims assistance coordinator at the District Attorney’s Office of the Sixteenth Circuit Court of Mississippi. The sisters had not heard back about the progress of the case and wanted to see what, if anything, had been done.

Rogers informed the sisters that Steven Woodruff no longer worked at the DA’s office. He was now the chief deputy of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The sisters had not been told of this development. After all, Woodruff is still listed as an investigator on the District Attorney’s Office of the Sixteenth Circuit Court of Mississippi’s website.

In an email to the sisters, Rogers said that she would do some research on the case and get back with them in a matter of weeks. In November, Amber emailed Rogers again.

“I’m just reaching back out [because] we have not heard anything else. [Joey Wilson] gets out in July and time is just ticking by so quickly.”

Rogers never responded.

In a phone call with Scott Colom, the District Attorney of the Sixteenth Circuit Court of Mississippi, he told me that they were aware of the accusations concerning Wilson. He said his office had referred all of the allegations of the case to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

I then reached out to Steven Woodruff, the former investigator at the DA’s office who is now chief deputy in Clay County. He said that the investigation was in the hands of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. This because, as Woodruff said, no crime had been committed in Clay County.

The crime, if there was a crime committed by sending the letter, was committed in Greene County, over 200 miles from Clay County, at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, where Wilson is currently imprisoned.

This led me to Michael Crawford, the chief of investigation at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. When I asked him if there had been any progress in the case or if he could disclose any information regarding his July meeting with the sisters, he said that he would rather not comment at this time.

One lingering question, though, is: How was Joey Wilson allowed to send this letter?

MDOC spokesman Leo Honeycutt said that MDOC has a group in their post offices who “screen everything,” however this screening process was never described. It is also not known if any rules were broken by Wilson sending the letter.

Burl Cain, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, said that he could not discuss the situation given the sensitive nature of the case.

In mid-December, Elizabeth told me that she had been recently contacted by someone at MDOC, with them telling Elizabeth that perhaps MDOC could do something about the situation. Within 24-hours, they again called Elizabeth to say that they couldn’t do anything after all.

Elizabeth and Amber have little faith that anything can or will be done at this point.

Amber Wilson and Elizabeth Shaw sit inside a coffee shop near Pensacola, Florida. (WLBT)

Never fans of guns, the sisters have now discussed getting their concealed carry licenses. The topic of protective orders, or restraining orders, has also come up.

Matthew Eichelberger is a lawyer at the Eichelberger Law Firm in Jackson, Mississippi. He said that he would “absolutely” advise the sisters to get the restraining order. “If it doesn’t help, it doesn’t help, but you don’t know unless you try.”

But, in saying that, Eichelberger added that even in getting a restraining order, there is nothing hanging over a would-be abuser’s head.

“I just don’t have a lot of faith in [restraining orders],” Eichelberger said. “If the person is truly crazy, and really set on [committing a crime], it’s not gonna do anything.”

Joey Wilson’s tentative release date continues to grow closer - July 8, 2024. The sisters do not know what will happen when that day comes.

“I guess we sit and wait,” Elizabeth said. “There’s not really another option.”

“There’s nothing else we can do,” Amber added.

