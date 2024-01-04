Jackson State returning home to open SWAC play after long road trip to open the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The last time the Jackson State men’s basketball team played a game in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center was November 1, in an exhibition game against Rhodes College.

Since then, the Tigers have played 15 games away from Jackson, as they did last season, to complete their non-conference play.

“We’re traveling, so we’re in the airport all day, we’ve gotta play a game the next day, then obviously we’re in the airport all the next day; either going to the next city or coming home for a day and back on the road,” head coach Mo Williams said about the start to the season. “That’s what we go through, so it’s mentally draining, physically draining also, so the appreciation of coming home, being in front of our fans, them giving us energy, waking up in our bed game day, going back to our bed game night, it’s just something that we haven’t experienced all year.”

JSU prepares to open SWAC play Saturday with a 4-9 record, which is better than the 2-13 record they had at the same point a year ago. The Tigers can also boast wins over teams like Missouri and Arkansas State coming back home.

Despite playing quality opponents on the road (the Tigers played top-25 teams in Memphis, Houston, and Gonzaga) the Tigers are averaging 68.8 points per game this season, led by Ken Evans Jr.’s 18.5 ppg. Williams expects that number to rise returning home for conference play.

“On the road, you’re going to score less points, right? So, if you’re scoring 70 points on the road, you can add somewhere between five and ten points at home,” he said. “So, when I look at points per game, that’s scoring the ball at a high clip, especially when you’re playing all your games on the road, so that should translate, being at home you should be able to score 80 points-plus on a good night.”

The first test for JSU in conference play is in-state rival Alcorn State. Last year, the teams split their games, but the Braves beat the Tigers by 15 in their trip to the AAC in February. The Braves are also the two-time defending SWAC regular season champions.

Williams expects his team to face a tough test on Saturday.

“We’re playing against a quality opponent, our rival, a team that we respect, a team that has won our league two years in a row,” he said. “You don’t need motivation for these games if you ain’t ready to play in these games, not ready to compete in these games... and I think that was the difference last year, they were ready to compete and we weren’t. I think we’ll be ready to compete this year, we’re preparing, we’ve got guys that embrace these types of moments.”

The Tigers and Braves tip off at 2:30 at the AAC on Saturday. The game will be preceded by the women’s basketball game, which tips off at noon.

