Jackson city attorney submits resignation, effective Jan. 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after the Jackson City Council discussed defunding her office, Jackson City Attorney Catoria Martin has turned in her resignation.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote confirmed the news Thursday, saying it will be effective January 12.

The announcement comes just weeks after the council discussed defunding Martin’s office in light of tensions between her and some council members.

“We’ve been talking about the friction and tensions between the legal department going on for over a year. We didn’t feel like we were being treated as a client, and there were issues with the confrontational nature of Ms. Martin’s relationships,” Foote said. “I wish her the best of luck in her new job.”

Council Vice President Angelique Lee said in a statement that she was happy for Martin, who “received a lifetime federal appointment that will propel her to do more impactful work.”

“She did a lot of work behind the scenes that she did not get a lot of credit for - one is negotiating the federal takeover of our water and sewer division, and another is our garbage collection - or lack thereof - with MDEQ.”

Martin and Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne were not immediately available for comment.

Martin was appointed in October 2021. She was a major player in the legal efforts surrounding the city’s water, sewer, and trash issues. She also was at the center of controversy in the various legal battles between Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council over residential trash collections.

Some council members say Martin was staunchly in the mayor’s camp, forcing them to hire outside counsel to represent them in several legal challenges against the mayor.

For his part, Lumumba also obtained outside legal representation in those cases.

“She’s acted as quarterback and referee regarding the garbage contract that they were trying to get done for Richard’s,” Foote told WLBT previously. “The attorneys are supposed to provide counsel to both the administration and the city council.”

Those tensions came to a head at several meetings.

On March 8, 2022, Martin stormed out of a meeting after Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley criticized her over provisions of the city’s 2021 request for proposals.

Cities issue RFPs for professional services, like trash collection services.

According to a memo obtained by WLBT, an outside attorney brought on to access the RFP in question, praised the document as being “well-conceived... well organized [and] easily understood.”

However, the council and attorney were not only at odds over trash.

Late last year, Martin told the council if it passed an ordinance banning employees from taking home city vehicles, she would seek an attorney general’s opinion to see if it was legal.

The council passed the measure, despite the threat, and this week overrode the mayor’s decision to veto it.

Foote, meanwhile, says it’s up to the mayor to appoint the next city attorney. The appointment then must be confirmed by the city council.

“Hopefully, he’ll bring in someone with a different attitude, who the council has confidence and trust in,” he said. “We’ll see what the mayor wants to do.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement wishing Martin well, saying that departure was no surprise.acceptitsits

“For weeks, we’ve known that our City Attorney was heading to a new position with the Federal Government. The administration was proud to offer its recommendation for Attorney Martin. It’s no surprise that her fights on behalf of the City of Jackson attracted the likes of Washington, D.C. Once her appointment was official last year, she spoke with us at length about her plans. It’s with a heavy heart that we accept her resignation because Attorney Martin has done incredible things for the City of Jackson. Through her leadership, we’ve seen the City Attorney’s Office settle more cases than ever before. Attorney Martin was instrumental in the negotiations surrounding our Water and Sewer systems. She’s also fought diligently to help resolve numerous issues within the city. We are grateful for her service and were honored to be a part of the process that led to this appointment. “

