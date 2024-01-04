Promote Your Business
Highly coveted 4-star wide receiver commits to Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State football

Jeff Lebby, 39, rings the traditional cowbell given him by Mississippi State University...
Jeff Lebby, 39, rings the traditional cowbell given him by Mississippi State University president Mark Keenum as he is introduced as the school's new football coach at an outdoor pep rally in Starkville, Miss., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Lebby replaces Zach Arnett. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A highly-coveted wide receiver is staying home after announcing his commitment to head coach Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State football.

Senior Starkville High School playmaker Braylon “Stonka” Burnside announced his commitment to join the Bulldogs at halftime of the Under Armour All-American game on ESPN. It was between Mississippi State and their rival Ole Miss for Burnside, who ultimately chose to commit to MSU.

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding Stonka to the Mississippi state family,” Lebby said. “It’s a huge win for us to keep him home. He’s a hometown hero, and we look forward to getting him on campus and having a great career as a Bulldog.”

Burnside had a great career at Starkville High School, recorded back-to-back 1,000 plus receiving yards as a junior and senior year as a Yellowjacket, according to 247Sports, and is the highest-rated recruit to commit to MSU since the appointment of Coach Lebby.

The four-star wide receiver headlines the 2024 recruiting class for Mississippi State and will join the Bulldogs ahead of next season.

