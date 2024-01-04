Highly coveted 4-star wide receiver commits to Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A highly-coveted wide receiver is staying home after announcing his commitment to head coach Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State football.

Senior Starkville High School playmaker Braylon “Stonka” Burnside announced his commitment to join the Bulldogs at halftime of the Under Armour All-American game on ESPN. It was between Mississippi State and their rival Ole Miss for Burnside, who ultimately chose to commit to MSU.

"I couldn't be more excited about adding Stonka to the Mississippi State family."@Coach_Leb on the signing of Braylon Burnside@BraylonBurnside | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/cHJPxIe1qQ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 3, 2024

“I couldn’t be more excited about adding Stonka to the Mississippi state family,” Lebby said. “It’s a huge win for us to keep him home. He’s a hometown hero, and we look forward to getting him on campus and having a great career as a Bulldog.”

Burnside had a great career at Starkville High School, recorded back-to-back 1,000 plus receiving yards as a junior and senior year as a Yellowjacket, according to 247Sports, and is the highest-rated recruit to commit to MSU since the appointment of Coach Lebby.

The four-star wide receiver headlines the 2024 recruiting class for Mississippi State and will join the Bulldogs ahead of next season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.