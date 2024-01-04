Flu cases on the rise; what you need to know about the triple threat impacting Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of you might be at home watching with a box of tissues on your right and cold medicine to your left and that means flu season is here.

“We’re seeing lots of people gathering close to each other. So, they’re spreading those germs like wildfire,” Dr. Kristi Trimm, Medical Director for TrustCare Health.

According to the CDC, Mississippi is seeing “very high” flu activity levels over the last several weeks.

On December 2, over 13,000 patients had tested positive. By the end of the month, that number had climbed to over 17,000.

But the flu isn’t the only thing that the Director of Infectious Disease at Baptist Medical Health, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, is worried about.

“Sort of triple-demic sort of issues would also include respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, which has been the kind of an early peak and a pretty severe peak this year. But, we’re also seeing increasing COVID-19. I mean, we certainly have seen an increase all across the country. We have doubled, tripled, the numbers of people in the hospital with both influenza and COVID, in just the past couple of weeks,” Dr. Threlkeld explained.

When it comes to children, Dr. Kristi Trimm says she’s seeing a combination threat with the flu and strep throat.

“We have not historically seen co-infections like we’re saying now. I don’t know if these children’s immune systems are a little bit different due to COVID-19. We really closely protected them for a long period, and maybe their immune system was a little bit behind because of that,” Dr. Trimm said.

While your symptoms may not be severe at first, physicians recommend getting tested right away and taking precautions now.

“When you wait longer to seek care, we can’t tailor your care to you as well, there’s a 48-hour window where we can give you the antivirals that treat the flu, we definitely want to treat COVID-19 within a five-day onset window. If you let things go a long time, it can certainly progress to more bronchitis and pneumonia,” Dr. Trimm explained.

“It helps really to be prepared both with the vaccinations in the first place, the COVID-19 and the flu vaccine. Now, of course, we have an RSD respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for those over 60. And those are the folks that tend to have the bigger problem,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

As your children head back to the classroom over the next several days, physicians recommend getting your child vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID and the Flu.

“People have become so numb to the things that we’ve done, it’s important to remember that during COVID-19, the flu went away nearly completely. Why? Because the things that we did to ward off COVID-19 are tremendously effective against warding off the flu,” Dr. Threlkeld explained. “Masks in crowded areas where you’re going to get sneezed on and breathed on with small water droplets are very important. But never forget your grandmother’s rule: to wash your hands. The flu can certainly be transmitted that way, it’s just a handshake away.”

