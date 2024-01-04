First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold weather returns overnight with clear skies and lows in the 20s. Sunshine sticks around Thursday with highs in the 50s, but more rain is possible later Friday, Saturday and again Monday into Tuesday. Severe weather is also a possibility Monday night into Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear to be widespread at this point. Monday does look rainy and windy on it’s own and one or two inches of rainfall is possible. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:08pm.

