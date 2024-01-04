First Alert Forecast: sunny, quiet today ahead of increasing rain chances Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A seasonable afternoon will shape up across central Mississippi as high pressure influences our forecast. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine today with temperatures peaking in the middle 50s. Overnight, our weather will stay quiet with low temperatures near freezing.

FRIDAY: Have your rain gear close by for Friday as our next weather maker moves in out of the west. A low-pressure system is expected to bring in widespread showers and rumbles of thunder to the area. Coverage will pick up around lunchtime and will stay elevated though the end of the day. Locally heavy downpours could also result in rainfall totals as high as 1″ to 1.5″ with this system. Rain chances will diminish tomorrow night as this system exits to the east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday’s system will give way to nice and quiet conditions for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will top out close to normal in the middle to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Our weather is on track to quickly turn unsettled again by Monday from another incoming system. We can expect more scattered showers with this from in addition to the potential for stronger storms into Monday night, mainly south of I-20. Strong winds are likely with this front as well with 40 MPH wind gusts or higher Monday into Tuesday.

