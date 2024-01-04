First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold weather returns overnight with clear skies and lows near freezing with increasing clouds toward morning. Rain moves in later Friday, during the afternoon and lingers through Friday night. Upwards of an inch of rain is possible. A better chance for rain moves in Monday and severe weather is also a possibility Monday night into Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear to be widespread at this point. Monday does look rainy and windy on it’s own and one or two inches of rainfall is possible. Winds could gust to 40mph Monday night and Tuesday, regardless of any thunderstorm activity. The threat of severe weather looks highest south of the metro for now Monday night. This weekend will be cloudier Saturday with more sunshine Sunday and highs in the 50s to near 60 both days. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:09pm.

