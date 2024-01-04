Fireworks impact pet health, causing seizures in some dogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fireworks celebrations heralding the New Year may be over but they could still be impacting your pet. The loud celebrations can have lingering effects on your pets.

“He is just a little bundle of love,” said Leigh Switzer while looking at a picture of her dog Hank.

But on New Year’s Eve, the white Maltese was terrorized by the fireworks celebrations. For some dogs, the loud sudden sounds cause anxiety.

“Hank when there’s fireworks he runs and covers. He’s very scared and timid to go out. It’s just not a great night for him,” said Switzer. “He scurries away. He gets scared of the noise, and it makes him shake.”

“We’ve seen dogs that will tear up things when they’re afraid of fireworks,” said Dr. Troy Majure.

The 50-year veterinarian with the Animal Medical Center has recently seen nearly 10 dogs impacted by fireworks. Those prone to seizures can be more affected.

“A lot of dogs become nervous. They may hide. They may even have seizures,” said Dr. Majure. “We’ve seen some dogs that are seizure prone that the loud noise and that sort of thing can cause them to have seizures.”

Bruce Deviney of Clinton has a five-year-old poodle Smoke that is leery of fireworks. He takes precautions to protect his dogs because many try to run from the sounds which can be dangerous.

“My brother actually had a lab puppy one time. We live in a rural area and fireworks were being shot, and the dog actually left the house and crossed the road and was hit and killed by a car,” said Deviney.

Vets often use tranquilizers for extremely agitated dogs. Over-the-counter calming compounds are also available.

“Some change their personality because of it,” added Majure.

Around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, owners are encouraged to plan ahead for their pet’s safety and well-being.

