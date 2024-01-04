Fifth Circuit vacates administrative stay, allows CCID Court to move forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal appellate has cleared the way for a controversial court that will hear cases originating in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

On Thursday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld District Judge Henry Wingate’s ruling denying a motion seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the court from taking effect.

It also vacated an administrative stay placed on the CCID Court’s implementation, which had delayed the court’s implementation until noon on Friday.

The court was initially expected to go into effect on January 1.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, and others filed suit to block the CCID earlier this year.

The groups argued the court would violate the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of residents in the majority-Black capital city, and would dilute the power of local leaders, who would be in control of the court.

“The NAACP is profoundly disappointed by today’s ruling. Despite any obstacles we may face, the fight continues,” said NAACP General Counsel Janette McCarthy Wallace. “Our case will proceed, with more briefing and arguments to come. The NAACP remains committed to upholding democracy and putting power back in the hands of Jackson residents.”

The CCID Court was created as part of H.B. 1020, which was passed by lawmakers last year. Under the measure, the court would preside over cases originating within the CCID, a special district that takes in a roughly 8.5-mile swath of the city. That district will be expanded to include about 24 square miles in July.

The judge of the court will be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, while the prosecutors will be appointed by the Mississippi Attorney General.

NAACP argued that CCID Court officials should be appointed by local elected leaders, who are mainly Black, compared to state leaders, who are majority white.

The Fifth Circuit disagreed, saying the legislation creating the CCID Court does not take away Jackson’s existing powers. The Fifth also said attorneys for the NAACP pointed to no authority that should give the city powers over the CCID Court.

“A mere political subdivision, Jackson is but ‘a subordinate unit of government created by the state to carry out delegated governmental functions,’ with no privileges or immunities under the federal constitution which it may invoke in opposition of the will of its creator,” the Fifth wrote. “The legislature decided against giving Jackson’s local officials a new grant of power... That is the right and prerogative of the legislature, not of Jackson’s voters.”

