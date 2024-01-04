City of Jackson launching new housing program to help residents paying high rent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just a month ago, WLBT reported to you that Mississippi is leading the nation in rent increases, and those of you in Jackson are feeling it.

Wednesday, the city announced a new program that they hope will turn high rent-paying Jacksonians into affordable homeowners.

“About half of the residents in Jackson are renters,” said Jackson’s Director of Planning and Development, Chloe Dotson.

Dotson says the high number of renters is largely due to the average price of a home in Jackson right now, as well as the amount it would take for a family to build a home from scratch.

As such, she says Jacksonians are forking out an absurd amount of money to afford rent, that could be saved for the future.

“That means, that half of the residents in the city of Jackson are not generating generational wealth. That means you don’t have something to pass on to your children, and your children’s children.,” said Dotson.

Dotson says it’s time for you to stop forking out tens of thousands of dollars a year, and to start taking advantage of the city’s newest way to make you a homeowner.

“This is basically an opportunity for the average family in the city of Jackson to be a homeowner,” said Dotson.

Over a dozen Jacksonians gathered at Rosemont MB Church Wednesday night to learn more from Dotson about the opportunity.

The city, along with the Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, and Freedom Homes, are planning to offer factory-built housing.

The pre-manufactured houses will be completely customizable for those looking to buy one, at a fraction of the rate it costs to purchase a home right now.

“We have developed a program, that we can actually build a single-family house, and these are stick-built,” said Dotson. “These are not, you know, some plastic that falls apart. These come with 30-year mortgages, 2x4s, drywall, carport, garage, they’re customizable, you can design them yourselves to fit your needs.”

Dotson says one of these houses would cost you roughly $150,000.

Well under the price range that she’s seeing across Jackson right now.

By partnering with NACA, you’re promised there will be no down payment required, no closing costs, no fees, and no perfect credit score needed.

“The idea is that we want to push and support families to be homeowners in the city of Jackson because it just doesn’t make sense for us to be wasting our money on rent,” said Dotson.

If you’d like to learn more about how to go about purchasing one of these houses, there will be a Free Homebuyer Workshop from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, January 6, at Rosemont MB Church in West Jackson.

