Canton High School honors first championship-winning basketball teams

Canton High School’s 1967-1969 basketball teams are recognized as the best of the best of their time.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I never would forget when I came here in 1962, the principal made the statement that if you win a championship here in Canton, you deserve a gold medal,” former head coach Tevester Anderson said.

It’s been more than five decades since these basketball players at what was known as Rogers High School, now Canton High, teamed up for some hoop magic on the court and made history... winning two championships in 1967 and 1969.

Canton High School honors first championship-winning basketball teams
Canton High School honors first championship-winning basketball teams(Canton High School)

“We had all kinds of things. We had civil rights issues and all kinds of things to think about other than playing basketball, but we still had to go out there and do our job,” a former player said.

More than a dozen teammates reunited to reflect on their basketball years and high school days at the Canton High School library.

Coach Anderson was the coach during the successful era and remembers what it took to create a winning team.

“We put together a group of young men who persevered, played hard, and became good basketball players and in 67′ we won the state championship,” he said.

Since winning the championships, these men have continued their success off the court.

Canton Native Ed Blackmon is now a former House Representative and lawyer, and Rowland Garrett played professional basketball for the Chicago Bulls.

In fact, he played on the team for many years before giving his jersey number 23 over to Michael Jordan.

Coach Anderson and all the players were honored before the basketball game Tuesday night. It was an honor they will never forget for the game they love.

“These are the guys that laid the foundation for the successful athletic program that we have here now at Canton High,” John Brown said.

