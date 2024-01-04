Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Brandon Police Department assistant chief resigns

Marshall Pack during November 2022 swearing in as Brandon PD assistant police chief
Marshall Pack during November 2022 swearing in as Brandon PD assistant police chief(source: Brandon Police Department)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brandon is now looking for a new assistant police chief.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee confirmed Marshall Pack resigned “six weeks ago.” Mayor Lee told 3 On Your Side no one has been brought forward or named as a replacement.

Pack was sworn in as assistant chief in November 2022.

His resignation comes on the heels of the firing of Brandon police chief Wayne Dearman after 13 months on the job.

Joseph French became Brandon’s new police chief in November 2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

City of Jackson launching new housing program to help residents paying high rent
City of Jackson launching new housing program to help residents paying high rent
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve
Flu cases on the rise; what you need to know about the triple threat impacting Mississippians
Fireworks impact pet health, causing seizures in some dogs
Fireworks impact pet health, causing seizures in some dogs