Brandon Police Department assistant chief resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brandon is now looking for a new assistant police chief.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee confirmed Marshall Pack resigned “six weeks ago.” Mayor Lee told 3 On Your Side no one has been brought forward or named as a replacement.

Pack was sworn in as assistant chief in November 2022.

His resignation comes on the heels of the firing of Brandon police chief Wayne Dearman after 13 months on the job.

Joseph French became Brandon’s new police chief in November 2023.

