‘Back That Thang Up‘ rapper to greet fans at Jackson Indie Music Week event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Orleans-born artist Juvenile will meet and greet fans while promoting his “Juvie Juice,” at Jackson Indie Music Week from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Hal n Mal’s and later from 8-9 p.m. at One Block East.

You will have an opportunity to grab a photo with the “Back That Thang Up” emcee, who has sold over 10 million albums as part of Cash Money Records, the famed label launched by Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams in 1991.

“We’re excited to have an artist of Juvenile’s stature come to Jackson for JIMWeek. Juvie Juice is the official beverage of the festival, so to be a part of him introducing it to the metro area is an honor,” says Brad Franklin, founder and executive director of Jackson Indie Music Week.

Juvie Juice, a hard iced tea with lemonade, was created by Louisiana’s Urban South Brewery and is inspired by the rapper’s favorite drink.

JIMWeek is January 7-14, 2024, and will host a plethora of independent musical acts from all genres.

The seven-day music festival has boasted upward of 10,000 attendees since its 2015 inaugural launch.

