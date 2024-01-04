1 killed, 2 injured in separate McComb shootings

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb Police are investigating two shootings that happened Wednesday night. One person was killed as a result.

The first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

Charles Bullock is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting two of his cousins.

Both individuals were shot multiple times.

One victim has since been released but the other was taken to UMMC.

Just two hours later, another man was shot at the White Acres Apartments on Earl Street.

Cody Gallagher, 20, died from multiple gunshot wounds from that incident.

Police are now searching for three suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McComb Police Department at (601) 684-3213.

