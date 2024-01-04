Promote Your Business
1 killed, 2 injured in separate McComb shootings

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb Police are investigating two shootings that happened Wednesday night. One person was killed as a result.

The first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

Charles Bullock is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting two of his cousins.

Both individuals were shot multiple times.

One victim has since been released but the other was taken to UMMC.

Just two hours later, another man was shot at the White Acres Apartments on Earl Street.

Cody Gallagher, 20, died from multiple gunshot wounds from that incident.

Police are now searching for three suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McComb Police Department at (601) 684-3213.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

