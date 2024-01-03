Will Hall, Southern Miss football add two more assistant coaches to 2024 staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Will Hall has added new faces to his Southern Miss football staff, with one having previously coached and played in the NFL.

Wednesday afternoon, former wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky Micheal Spurlock and Eastern Illinois defensive line coach Fred Wyatt joined the program.

Spurlock, who will coach the running backs, joins the Golden Eagles after serving the 2022 season as a special teams assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers. He played in the NFL from 2006-2014 and also spent time as a special teams and defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

In his one year at WKU last season, Spurlock mentored first-team CUSA selection Malachi Corley, who registered 75 completions for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The former Ole Miss Rebel and Indianola, Mississippi, native played and coached in Oxford, helping the Rebels earn a berth in the 2021 Sugar Bowl while on staff as an offensive analyst.

“We are excited to have Michael joining our program,” said Hall. “He brings NFL experience as a player and coach. His reputation as a man of character was obvious throughout this process. Everywhere Michael has been, they have raved about his energy and attitude.”

Wyatt, who will oversee the defensive line, joins the Southern Miss staff after spending the last season at Eastern Illinois with current Golden Eagle defensive coordinator Clay Bignell.

In his one season at Eastern Illinois, Wyatt coached a defensive line for the Panthers that finished No. 30 nationally in the FCS in rushing defense (124.6 yards per game) and 32nd in red zone defense (.765).

“Fred brings a wealth of defensive line knowledge to our program,” said Hall. “He grew up as the son of a great defensive line coach and then became a great defensive lineman at Northwestern. He is a rising star in the profession, and I cannot wait to get him with our guys.”

