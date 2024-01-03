Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash

School cancels classes for funeral services
The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.

It happened at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Police said a 17-year-old from Walker was killed after the vehicle she was driving was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Range Avenue.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police said impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Livingston Parish School System confirmed the teen, identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was a student at Walker High School.

Blakeleigh Weems
Blakeleigh Weems(WAFB)

School system officials released the following statement:

School officials also announced Walker High School will not be in session on Monday, Jan 8, out of respect to the Weems family.

According to officials, “We ask that you remember the family in your prayers as the service will be Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.”

If you would like to donate to help with funeral arrangements, click here.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

Edward Bush
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
Questions remain on the future of CCID court after Wingate ruling
Kourtenay Davis, 34
Jackson Police searching for man missing since 2016