Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating to see if impairment was a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a teenager on New Year’s Day.

It happened at the intersection of the I-12 westbound exit ramp and South Range Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Police said a 17-year-old from Walker was killed after the vehicle she was driving was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle traveling northbound on South Range Avenue.

The teenage driver was taken to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police said impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Livingston Parish School System confirmed the teen, identified as Blakeleigh Weems, was a student at Walker High School.

School system officials released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. We extend our sympathies to the family and all who are part of the WHS community. We ask that everyone please join us in prayer at this difficult time. Counselors will be on the WHS campus on Friday when students return to school. They will be available to meet with any student or staff member who would may need assistance.

School officials also announced Walker High School will not be in session on Monday, Jan 8, out of respect to the Weems family.

According to officials, “We ask that you remember the family in your prayers as the service will be Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

