Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were caught on camera ransacking a UPS truck during a delivery.

The theft happened January 2 just after 5 p.m. at a business on Appling Road.

The business owner shared footage of the theft, which shows a UPS delivery truck pull up. The driver then loads up packages to bring inside when a vehicle pulls up to the back of the truck. Two men then get out and grab a number of packages and drive off before the driver comes back out.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

‘Let’s stop these kids from becoming killers’: Council approves youth curfew
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson City Council approves next parks and recreation director
Pike Co. gets first Black female circuit clerk
Pike Co. gets first Black female circuit clerk
Tyrone Scott
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting