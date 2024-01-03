Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

UMMC celebrates historic seven way kidney swap

MRA Football Coach Herbert Davis is among seven people to get kidney transplants
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people in this state who needed life saving kidney transplants have a renewed start at life for 2024.

Kidney recipient Linda Boone meets her donor, Rosemary Windham, for the first time.
Kidney recipient Linda Boone meets her donor, Rosemary Windham, for the first time.(Melanie Thortis | UMMC)

Seven donors volunteered to undergo surgery for complete strangers. UMMC is now celebrating the historic seven way kidney swap.

One of the people who received a new kidney: Madison Ridgeland Academy head football coach Herbert Davis.

UMMC doctors say it is undeniable that 14 lives have been changed over a four day period. Donors are asking others to consider giving the gift of life.

Dr. Christopher Anderson, along with other surgeons-- Dr. Felicitas Koller, Dr. Mark Earle,...
Dr. Christopher Anderson, along with other surgeons-- Dr. Felicitas Koller, Dr. Mark Earle, Dr. Praise Matemavi, and Dr. James Wynn-- performed transformative 7-way kidney swap surgery.(Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)

Dr. Chris Anderson, Chair of the Department of Surgery at UMMC, said, “I think live donors, they’re my heroes. It’s a very selfless act. It’s a gift that I can’t imagine comparing to any other gift.”

Herbert Davis said, “I got to meet the guy that gave me his kidney yesterday and as I told him, it’s just, I mean there’s no words that can express what, you know, what it means to me. It’s definitely changed my whole life.”

Coach Davis has waited four years to receive a kidney transplant.

His health reached a critical point in August of last year when he was in the hospital for 12 days for an infection that caused fluid to collect around his heart.

He says his family, his MRA family and friends helped him through the most difficult times.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

Latest News

State lawmakers return to work, marking first day of 2024 legislative session
State lawmakers return to work, marking first day of 2024 legislative session
14-year-old boy killed in Jackson shooting
14-year-old boy killed in Jackson shooting
Four killed in Mississippi hunting accidents in 2023
Four killed in Mississippi hunting accidents in 2023
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman