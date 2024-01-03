UMMC celebrates historic seven way kidney swap

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people in this state who needed life saving kidney transplants have a renewed start at life for 2024.

Kidney recipient Linda Boone meets her donor, Rosemary Windham, for the first time. (Melanie Thortis | UMMC)

Seven donors volunteered to undergo surgery for complete strangers. UMMC is now celebrating the historic seven way kidney swap.

One of the people who received a new kidney: Madison Ridgeland Academy head football coach Herbert Davis.

UMMC doctors say it is undeniable that 14 lives have been changed over a four day period. Donors are asking others to consider giving the gift of life.

Dr. Christopher Anderson, along with other surgeons-- Dr. Felicitas Koller, Dr. Mark Earle, Dr. Praise Matemavi, and Dr. James Wynn-- performed transformative 7-way kidney swap surgery. (Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)

Dr. Chris Anderson, Chair of the Department of Surgery at UMMC, said, “I think live donors, they’re my heroes. It’s a very selfless act. It’s a gift that I can’t imagine comparing to any other gift.”

Herbert Davis said, “I got to meet the guy that gave me his kidney yesterday and as I told him, it’s just, I mean there’s no words that can express what, you know, what it means to me. It’s definitely changed my whole life.”

Coach Davis has waited four years to receive a kidney transplant.

His health reached a critical point in August of last year when he was in the hospital for 12 days for an infection that caused fluid to collect around his heart.

He says his family, his MRA family and friends helped him through the most difficult times.

