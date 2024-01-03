Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was threatening a shooting.

Tyrone Scott, 52, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Mississippi Highway 3 and Bob Crenshaw Road.

TCSO was assisted by Mississippi Highway Patrol in the apprehending of Tyrone Scott.

Scott was involved in a domestic disturbance on Tuesday. Deputies say he cut his girlfriend with a knife on the hand and left the scene.

According to deputies, Scott contacted the Veterans Association Crisis Line and called TCSO and made threats saying that he was going to commit an active shooting somewhere.

The military veteran was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a large masonic symbol on the back glass.

