Traffic report along Stribling Road impacts potential construction of ‘Stribling Market’

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County’s Board of Supervisors took on their first meeting of the new year with developments in the controversial project of the gas station near Lake Caroline.

“The traffic study was done to evaluate the impacts on Stribling Road and look at the existing traffic and future traffic volumes,” Jonathan Kiser, president of Kiser Traffic and Engineering, said.

In July, Supervisors hired Kiser Traffic and Engineering to assess traffic conditions along Stribling Road as residents from Lake Caroline protested the construction of an 8-pump station to be known as Stribling Market.

Tuesday, that report was presented.

“Eastbound traffic on Catlett Road in the morning was 1,040 vehicles per hour by the entrance of Lake Caroline. That volume is over what we would typically say is the capacity of a two-lane road in one direction,” Kiser explained.

While residents in the board room agreed that the 40-minute morning traffic jam needed to be addressed with road construction, the first line in the report had many hesitant to support it.

“The traffic study language in the Kaiser report refers to an analysis of the potential office building, restaurant and gas station slash convenience market in commercially zoned property,” Lake Caroline resident Judith Fouladi said.

”This gives credence to the fact that this is actually commercially zoned. I believe there are some very viable questions as to whether that’s even commercially zoned. The fact that this market generated this report is fantastic, but it should be mutually exclusive,” newly elected District 1 Supervisor Casey Brannon said.

After a lengthy discussion, Supervisors voted to table the item until the next board meeting on January 16, where the same traffic report will be presented without language deeming the area commercial.

“It makes me feel good that they are starting to listen a little bit. But it’s been a very big uphill battle and this is not Lake Caroline’s fight. Because if it can happen inside Lake Caroline, it can happen in your community as well,“ Lake Caroline resident Robert DeCoster explained.

“It’s a matter of being vigilant and paying attention to what goes on in your communities. It’s really important because things happen in darkness,” Fouladi said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.