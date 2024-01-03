Mississippi State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.
After confirming the lockdown due to a bomb threat, Martin would only release a statement to the media about the investigation.
