Mississippi State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat

Mississippi State Capitol
Mississippi State Capitol(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

After confirming the lockdown due to a bomb threat, Martin would only release a statement to the media about the investigation.

