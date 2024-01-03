State lawmakers return to work, marking first day of 2024 legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After gaveling in, lawmakers raised their right hands to take their oaths of office to begin serving in this new term.

After that, it was time to get down to business.

The biggest takeaway being the House of Representatives unanimously selecting Jason White to serve as the next Speaker of the House.

It’s a decision that came with loud standing ovation and gratitude.

”Thank you for all of the applause, thank you for the well wishes today,” White expressed.

After he was sworn in, White took to the podium, laying out his blueprint and vision for his role as speaker of the house and for the state.

There are a number of issues he wants to tackle this session, including parental choice.

He wants to give parents more options when deciding where their kids go to school.

”My focus is on the underperforming districts and in school districts that don’t provide these alternative career tracks in the career tech space, whatever that looks like,” said White. “Wherever those are not offered, I think parents should have the option now, and I don’t think that is such a radical idea.”

The new speaker also wants to look at funding the state’s adequate education program, also known as MAEP.

”We’ve got underperforming districts, we’ve got places that have problems. What are we going to do to bring those places up?” White asked.

“They’re chronically underperforming. When you go look at those districts, they’re chronically underperforming. What can we do different there? What does that look like? I want our superintendents to help us figure that out.”

Something else White wants to figure out is how to provide health insurance for the uninsured working poor.

The longtime lawmaker believes coming up with a reimbursement plan, similar to the Medicaid reimbursement reform the governor announced back in September.

”Maybe they’re open to a conversation about a waiver that requires work for our citizens, and maybe the reimbursement looks different in the form of maybe our providers are a part of that, maybe our state is, or maybe our business community is, or maybe a combination of all three,” said White.

Also happening during day one of the session, Representative Manly Barton was tapped to fill White’s former post as Speaker Pro Tempore.

He represents George and Jackson counties down in the southern part of the state.

