Questions remain on the future of CCID court after Wingate ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Questions remain regarding the future of a controversial court set up to handle cases originating in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate again denied a request to enjoin state leaders from making appointments to the court.

And, after conferring with attorneys in the matter, says he already filed an order that could be appealed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“This court is satisfied that the Fifth Circuit’s concern for a ‘final appealable order’ denying the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction... was resolved prior to the... issued directive to this court.”

The order comes just days after Wingate denied a request from the NAACP to grant a temporary restraining order to block the implementation of the inferior court, which the judge handed down on December 31.

That’s the same day the Fifth issued an administrative stay preventing the CCID court’s implementation until noon on Friday, January 5, and directed Wingate to issue an “appealable” order by noon on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what impact Wingate’s latest ruling would have on the Fifth’s order.

“Plaintiffs in this matter, led by a sense of urgency, filed their appeal with the United States Court of Appeals... before this court had issued its ruling,” Wingate said. “Unbeknownst to this court, the Fifth Circuit had issued its unpublished order a few hours after the plaintiffs filed.”

The NAACP and others filed suit against the state to block the implementation of the CCID court earlier this year, saying the court would violate the Constitutional rights of Jackson residents.

On December 27, the group asked Wingate to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the implementation of the court, saying without it, the court would go into effect on January 1.

The group said if Wingate did not rule on the request by then, it would appeal to the Fifth.

A docket entry on December 28, shows Wingate denied the motion. However, a written order was not handed down by the judge until December 31.

“On January 3... this court held a status conference with all parties to ascertain each party’s view of the Fifth Circuit’s directive for a ‘final appealable order,’” Wingate wrote. “The parties concluded that the Fifth Circuit had issued its directive before this court had the opportunity to file.”

Meanwhile, Wingate heard oral arguments on a renewed motion for a preliminary injunction, this time to block Chief Justice Michael Randolph and Attorney General Lynn Fitch from making appointments to the inferior court.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph confers with his representation during a recess at a hearing, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Hinds County Chancery Court. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Under state statute, the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court would be responsible for appointing the judge to the CCID court, while the attorney general would be mandated to appoint two of its prosecutors.

The court would serve as a sort of municipal court, handling matters that originate within the CCID.

NAACP argued that the judge and the prosecutors should be appointed by the city’s duly elected leaders, rather than state leaders.

Wingate, though, denied the motion, saying the NAACP had no standing to file suit, and that attorneys for the group had presented no new arguments.

Said Wingate: “This court already has denied the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction concerning the above-referenced appointments, and granting this ‘renewed’ motion would award plaintiffs the same injunctive relief.”

Wingate Order by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.