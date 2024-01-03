Pike Co. gets first Black female circuit clerk

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County’s first female and African American circuit clerk was sworn in Tuesday.

Brenda Denise Robinson was elected during the November 7 general election. Robinson won 55% of the votes against Republican challenger Natalia McMahon.

She steps into the role after the retirement of long-term circuit clerk Roger Graves.

Robinson previously served as Pike County’s deputy clerk for more than 20 years.

Other roles she has served in include financial aid clerk and payroll and human resource clerk.

Robinson is the 4th of six children, raised in a single-parent home. She credits her upbringing with helping her to understand what it means to work hard and be persistent.

“I’m grateful and excited to have this opportunity, just to make my mark in history is a blessing all by itself,” Robinson said. “I promise to work diligently while displaying professionalism, integrity, and honesty!”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.