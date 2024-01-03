Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Pike Co. gets first Black female circuit clerk

Brenda Denise Robinson
Brenda Denise Robinson(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County’s first female and African American circuit clerk was sworn in Tuesday.

Brenda Denise Robinson was elected during the November 7 general election. Robinson won 55% of the votes against Republican challenger Natalia McMahon.

She steps into the role after the retirement of long-term circuit clerk Roger Graves.

Robinson previously served as Pike County’s deputy clerk for more than 20 years.

Other roles she has served in include financial aid clerk and payroll and human resource clerk.

Robinson is the 4th of six children, raised in a single-parent home. She credits her upbringing with helping her to understand what it means to work hard and be persistent.

“I’m grateful and excited to have this opportunity, just to make my mark in history is a blessing all by itself,” Robinson said. “I promise to work diligently while displaying professionalism, integrity, and honesty!”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say

Latest News

Gas prices are current as of January 2.
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week
Mississippi State Capitol
Mississippi State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat
Madison Ridgeland Academy head football coach, Herbert Davis, makes laps around the hospital...
UMMC celebrates historic seven way kidney swap
State lawmakers return to work, marking first day of 2024 legislative session
State lawmakers return to work, marking first day of 2024 legislative session