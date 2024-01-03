Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his mother.

Edward Bush of West Point, Mississippi, is accused of stabbing his mother Tuesday on Simmons Road in West Point, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said.

He then allegedly led deputies on a chase along Highway 50 West. Deputies managed to arrest him with the help of a barricade.

At the time of this arrest, Bush was out on bond for the 2022 murder of Demontra Ewing in Leflore County.

He was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting his brother.

The sheriff said a judge will “probably” deny Bush a bond. He would then remain behind bars until trial.

He also says the suspect’s mother is recovering.

