Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother

Edward Bush
Edward Bush(Clay County Sheriff's Office || WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his mother.

Edward Bush of West Point, Mississippi, is accused of stabbing his mother Tuesday on Simmons Road in West Point, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said.

He then allegedly led deputies on a chase along Highway 50 West. Deputies managed to arrest him with the help of a barricade.

At the time of this arrest, Bush was out on bond for the 2022 murder of Demontra Ewing in Leflore County.

He was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting his brother.

The sheriff said a judge will “probably” deny Bush a bond. He would then remain behind bars until trial.

He also says the suspect’s mother is recovering.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
Questions remain on the future of CCID court after Wingate ruling
Kourtenay Davis, 34
Jackson Police searching for man missing since 2016