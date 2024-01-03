Madison native, Mississippi State commit preparing to play in All-American Game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday in San Antonio, the best high school football seniors in the country will be in San Antonio playing in the 2024 All-American Bowl. Included in that list is offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Lewis Jr., a Madison native and Mississippi State commit, played his high school football at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, and is excited to play on the same field as the most talented high school players in the country.

“Guys just come from all around the country to play in that game. It just lets you know there’s talent everywhere, lets you see there’s better people better than you. It’s crazy,” Lewis Jr. said.

Montra Edwards, the defensive coordinator at Hazlehurst High School, has been working with Lewis Jr. on and off for a few years. He was not surprised to learn of his invite to the All-American Bowl.

“He’s been working hard ever since I’ve known him,” Edwards said. “He comes in, he busts his butt; great kid, smart kid, loves to work, and embraces the grind.”

Lewis Jr. is one of three Mississippi players who will be playing in the game, being joined by Meridian’s Daniel Hill and Houston’s William Echoles. Lewis Jr. is proud to represent the Magnolia State on the national stage.

“It puts Mississippi on the spot,” he said. “There’s good players here, kids come in here, train, doing stuff like that; it helps them.”

“He’s laying the legacy down, showing them that, ‘I’m a guy from Mississippi, I deserve to be in big time all-star games. When I get there, I’m going to compete just like everybody else,’” Edwards said.

Lewis Jr. said his only goal for this weekend is to get on the field and make an impact, but Edwards knows he will make his mark.

“I expect him to dominate,” he said.

The All-American Bowl will be played in San Antonio’s Alamodome on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon central time, and it will air on NBC.

