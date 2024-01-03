Lots of Rain in This First Alert Forecast!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A rainy pattern to get us into the new year!

Today will be cold and rainy with temperatures struggling to make it into the upper 40s in most places. Early this morning a random snowflake or sleet pellet may fall on some of us, but no widespread winter weather is expected as it will be too warm at the surface. Totals with this first rain event look minimal, but much more is on the way. Things will clear up for us in the overnight hours and allow temperatures to drop well below freezing before the sun comes up tomorrow. Frost is likely as you head out on Thursday morning.

By Friday we see a better chance for widespread and heavier rainfall in central MS. Again, temperatures will be cold as we get into the day, but no snow or freezing rain is expected with the precipitation occurring later in the day Friday. This will last through Friday night, but then we get another dry spell Saturday and Sunday. Wintery afternoons will persist with highs in the mid 50s through the weekend.

Monday of next week brings yet another chance of rain, this time with increased potential of storms. A few strong to severe storms look possible at this time, so we will be monitoring this third system of the forecast closely over the coming days. The timing for now looks like the rain will move in early Monday morning and stick around through the early parts of Tuesday. Totals from the current forecasted systems look to exceed 3 inches in most of the area!

