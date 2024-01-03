Lockdown lifted after bomb threat shut down Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol has reopened after a lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

DPS had successfully cleared the building after a thorough search with no explosives or suspicous equipment found, Martin said.

“There is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” Martin added.

No other details were released about what happened but all business at the Capitol had to be put on hold while authorities investigated.

Both Georgia and Kentucky’s Capitol buildings also had to be evacuated early Wednesday due to bomb threats, however, there are no reports of the incidents being related.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.